Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Loses pitching duel

Ray (4-3) was a hard-luck loser Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out nine over seven innings.

Ray was good, but Dodger starter Walker Buehler was better. Despite several hard-hit balls, Arizona managed just three hits while Ray's fourth-inning fastball to Corey Seager caught too much of the zone and was tagged for a three-run home run. Ray, who has lost two straight starts, will carry a 3.62 ERA into his next start Sunday on the road in Toronto.