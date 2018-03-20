Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: May not start Opening Day
Ray is scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Rockies, which would prevent him from pitching Opening Day on normal rest, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Although these plans could change, manager Torey Lovullo said that at this point in time, Ray will head to the mound for Sunday's Cactus League outing. Ray had a rough time in Tuesday's game against the Angels, as he gave up two runs on two hits and five walks across 2.1 innings. To this point, Ray has appeared in five games (13.1 innings) this spring, over which he's surrendered 10 runs. More definitive information regarding how Arizona will proceed with its Opening Day starter situation should be available in the near future.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Favorite for Opening Day nod•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Whiffs six in spring start•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Humidor announced for Chase Field•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Settles at $3.95 million•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Blasted in Game 2 start•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Gives up run in relief in wild-card win•
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...