Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: May not start Opening Day

Ray is scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Rockies, which would prevent him from pitching Opening Day on normal rest, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Although these plans could change, manager Torey Lovullo said that at this point in time, Ray will head to the mound for Sunday's Cactus League outing. Ray had a rough time in Tuesday's game against the Angels, as he gave up two runs on two hits and five walks across 2.1 innings. To this point, Ray has appeared in five games (13.1 innings) this spring, over which he's surrendered 10 runs. More definitive information regarding how Arizona will proceed with its Opening Day starter situation should be available in the near future.