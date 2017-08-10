Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: May require rehab start
Manager Torey Lovullo said he "feels strongly" that Ray (concussion) will require a rehab start before returning from the 7-day DL, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.
Ray has been sidelined since July 28 with a concussion, and while he has been steadily progressing in his rehab, it appears he may need to make an appearance in the minors before ultimately rejoining the big-league rotation. A decision has yet to be made at this point. In the meantime, Anthony Banda is set to fill in for him Thursday and would likely make another start in his place if the All-Star ends up embarking on a one-game rehab assignment.
