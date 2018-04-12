Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Misses chance at win with high pitch count
Ray allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts over 4.2 innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Giants.
With just one more out, Ray would have qualified for a victory, but he needed 100 pitches (just 60 strikes) to get through 14 outs. Ray induced a solid 12 swinging strikes, but he made just 13 first-pitch strikes to 22 batters and was too wild and inefficient to close the deal. Despite a 2-0 record, Ray's ERA sits at 5.74.
