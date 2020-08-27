Ray (1-4) walked six batters over four innings and took the loss Wednesday against the Rockies. He allowed two runs and two hits while striking out eight.

It was another uneven performance for Ray, who needed 99 pitches to get 12 outs. He has yet to pitch six innings in any of his six starts and walked six for the third time. Ray scrapped mechanical changes implemented during the offseason, according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, and throttled back on his fastball, all in an effort to find more consistent command. His next start is scheduled for Monday on the road against the Dodgers, if the Diamondbacks don't move the left-hander before the trade deadline.