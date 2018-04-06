Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Moves to 2-0 with win against Cardinals
Ray (2-0) picked up the win against St. Louis on Thursday, striking out nine and walking five, while giving up two hits over six innings in the Diamondbacks' 3-1 victory.
There were some velocity concerns with Ray after he gave up six earned runs to the Rockies in his season debut, but he fared much better in his second go-around against the Cardinals and was rewarded with his second victory of the season. Ray has struck out 17 batters in his first two starts of the year and while his eight walks on the season are a bit more than fantasy owners would like and the velocity storyline still is one worth keeping an eye on, Thursday's start can still be considered an encouraging sign for a pitcher who posted a sterling 2.89 ERA over 28 starts in 2017.
