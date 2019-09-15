Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: No more blister concern

Ray (finger) threw a 37-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

Ray has been dealing with a blister on his left middle finger, which has impacted his last two starts, but manager Torey Lovullo feels it's no longer a problem. "I feel like it's going to be a non-issue," Lovullo said of Ray's blister. "Obviously I was saying that last time and you saw what happened, so I'm going to be cautious with what I'm telling you guys. But I feel like after today's bullpen and the information I got that it's going to be a non-issue." The left-hander threw his full arsenal of pitches and is expected to make his next start Monday against the Marlins.

