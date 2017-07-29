Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Placed on 7-day DL
Ray was placed on the 7-day concussion DL on Saturday.
A horrific scene unfolded Friday night in St. Louis, with Ray being hit in the head by a 108 mph comebacker. Fortunately, a CT scan came back normal, and Ray himself said Saturday on Twitter that he is "feeling much better already." Reliever Silvino Bracho took Ray's spot on the roster.
