Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Plays catch Tuesday

Ray (concussion) was able to play catch Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

It's yet another step in the right direction for Ray as he recovers from a concussion, with the flat-ground throwing coming one day after he completed a 28-pitch bullpen session. Anthony Banda will fill Ray's next scheduled turn in the rotation Thursday against the Dodgers, but there's growing optimism that the All-Star will be ready to return from the 7-day disabled list next week.