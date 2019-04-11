Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Pulled after five-plus

Ray allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out 10 over five-plus innings in Wednesday 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Ray, who didn't allow a hit and fanned nine through the first five innings, failed to record an out in the sixth. He left with the tying run on after 95 pitches. Manager Torey Lovullo opted to go with the bullpen to preserve what was a 1-0 lead. "I just felt like his fastball was a little inconsistent and his velocity was dropping a little Lovullo told Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic of the decision to remove Ray when he did. "He wasn't as crisp and as sharp as he was earlier in the game. Maybe it was a case where he was laser-locked in early, but from where I was his stuff was backing up a little bit." While Ray didn't get the win, this was the left-hander's sharpest outing of the season following two starts in which he walked a combined 10 batters. Ray is next projected to take the bump Tuesday on the road in Atlanta.