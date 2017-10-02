Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Pulled early in finale

Ray didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 14-2 win at Kansas City, lasting only 1.2 innings while allowing one run on one hit with one strikeout.

Ray was removed after just 23 pitches as manager Torey Lovullo wanted to keep the possibility of using him out of the bullpen in Wednesday's Wild Card game on the table. The lefty gave up a first-inning solo homer to Eric Hosmer, but retired the other five batters he faced. Ray will be a key component of Arizona's postseason pitching staff if the team beats Colorado Wednesday, as he's been among baseball's best pitchers with a 15-5 record, 2.89 ERA and 218:71 K:BB in 162 innings.