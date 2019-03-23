Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Punches out eleven

Ray allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out 11 over 5.1 innings Saturday against the Giants.

Ray has been a strikeout machine this spring, fanning 32 over 16.1 innings. The Diamondbacks are hoping they get the 2017 version of Ray, who struggled with an oblique injury and inconsistency in 2018. "This year, he's a different guy," manager Torey Lovullo told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. "His stuff is really standing out, it's coming out hot and I know he worked hard to make that happen. So we're looking for him to have a big year." The Diamondbacks are pleased with the increase in Ray's fastball velocity, which is back to where it was in 2017. The left-hander is expected to start the second game of the season, March 29, against the Dodgers.