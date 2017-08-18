Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Ready to return to rotation

Ray (concussion) will return to the major-league rotation next week, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The D-backs' brass saw all they needed to see from Ray in his start with High-A Visalia on Thursday -- he struck out 11 over 4.2 innings in his lone rehab appearance. Ray was establishing himself as a frontline major-league starter before he was struck in the head by a line drive late last month, and he should be immediately deployed in all formats with two starts (at Mets, vs Giants) on tap for next week.