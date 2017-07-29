Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Receives clean CT scan

Manager Torey Luvollo said Ray's (head) CT scan came back normal and he will undergo concussion tests within the coming days, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

This is great news regarding Ray, who was hit by a 108 mph line drive in Friday night's game against the Cardinals and was forced to exit after just 1.2 innings. He appears to have gotten off with a few stitches for now, but further tests in the coming days should reveal a more succinct analysis of the situation. Ray, who owns a 3.11 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 20 starts this year, is next scheduled to take the mound Thursday against the Cubs.