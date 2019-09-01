Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Receives support in win
Ray (12-7) allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings to pick up the win over the Dodgers on Saturday.
This was Ray's second start since missing time with a back injury, and the right-hander wasn't at his best. The Diamondbacks twice battled back from deficits to enable him to pick up his seventh win in eight decisions. It was the third straight game that Arizona overcame a deficit against the division-leading Dodgers. Ray next takes the ball Friday when the Diamondbacks open a three-game set in Cincinnati.
