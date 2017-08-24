Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Reinstated from disabled list prior to Thursday start

Ray (concussion) was activated from the disabled list ahead of his start Thursday against the Mets.

Ray has been out for the entire month of August while recovering from a comebacker that struck the southpaw during his latest start against Cardinals on July 28. He was able to appear in a rehab outing for High-A Visalia a week ago, striking out 11 batters in 4.2 innings while allowing two earned runs. The 25-year-old appears to be fully ready to work following the scary incident, and looks to get back on track with a matinee start against New York. Matt Koch was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday night in order to make room for Ray on the active roster.