Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Removed after taking liner to head
Ray exited Friday's game against the Cardinals after taking a line drive to the head.
In a scary situation, Ray immediately went to the ground after being hit by line drive off the bat of Luke Voit and left the field holding a towel to his head. The southpaw had gotten through just 1.2 scoreless innings before the incident and resulted in T.J. McFarland taking over on the mound. Ray gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he was carted off the diamond, though the team will likely release a more extensive report once trainers have a chance to make a firm evaluation.
