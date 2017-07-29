Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Removed after taking liner to head

Ray exited Friday's game against the Cardinals after taking a line drive to the head.

In a scary situation, Ray immediately went to the ground after being hit by line drive off the bat of Luke Voit and left the field holding a towel to his head. The southpaw had gotten through just 1.2 scoreless innings before the incident and resulted in T.J. McFarland taking over on the mound. Ray gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he was carted off the diamond, though the team will likely release a more extensive report once trainers have a chance to make a firm evaluation.