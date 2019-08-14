Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Removed with back spasm

Ray was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rockies due to a lower back spasm.

Ray suffered the injury while warming up prior to the third inning. He allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two in two innings before exiting with a trainer. It's not yet known if Ray will be forced to miss a start due to the injury.

