Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Resumes mound work Tuesday
Ray (oblique) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Ray's follow-up MRI apparently revealed the southpaw's Graded 2 oblique strain is healing as planned, clearing the way for him to resume mound work for the first time since landing on the disabled list at the end of April. He's still expected to be sidelined until mid-June, but this is an encouraging step for Ray. In the meantime, both Matt Koch and Clay Buchholz should stick in the rotation until Ray is ready to return.
