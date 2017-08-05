Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Resumes throwing Friday

Ray (concussion) threw from about 120 feet in the outfield prior to Friday's game against the Giants, the Associated Press reports.

Ray would have been in line to start Friday, but the Diamondbacks ended up calling up Anthony Banda from Triple-A Reno to fill the void in the rotation after Ray was forced to the 7-day disabled list upon taking a liner to the head in his previous outing last week. The fact that Ray traveled with the team and has already been cleared to resume baseball activities suggests that he's progressing nicely in his recovery from the concussion, but it's uncertain if he'll be able to make his next scheduled turn in the rotation. With an off day looming Monday, the Diamondbacks will have until the Aug. 12 game against the Cubs to determine if Ray is ready to go or if Banda will be needed again.