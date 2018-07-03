Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Roughed up for six runs
Ray (3-1) was the pitcher of record in the Diamondbacks' 6-3 loss to the Cardinals on Monday. He covered five innings and struck out seven while giving up six runs on nine hits and a walk.
The Cardinals blitzed Ray right away, as the southpaw allowed the six of the first seven hitters to reach base in a three-run first inning. Ray then retired 13 of the next 15 batters before yielding back-to-back solo shots in the top of the sixth, with manager Torey Lovullo giving him the hook after Jedd Gyorko's blast. On an encouraging note, Ray has displayed solid control with a 13:3 K:BB over 11 innings in his first two starts since returning from the disabled list, but his fastball velocity has averaged 93.3 miles per hour between those outings, per Brooks Baseball. That's a full tick down from what he averaged during his breakthrough 2017 campaign.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Dazzles in return from DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Activated and starting Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Set to return Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Another rehab start coming Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out nine in rehab start•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Set for second rehab outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...