Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Set for another regular-season start

Ray will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Royals.

The Diamondbacks have already clinched a wild-card berth and they have an off day Thursday, but they will keep Ray on normal rest and get Patrick Corbin and Zack Godley acclimated to the bullpen in preparation for the postseason. Ray has put together a fantastic season and looks primed for the Game 1 start in the NLDS if Arizona makes it that far.