Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Set for another regular-season start
Ray will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Royals.
The Diamondbacks have already clinched a wild-card berth and they have an off day Thursday, but they will keep Ray on normal rest and get Patrick Corbin and Zack Godley acclimated to the bullpen in preparation for the postseason. Ray has put together a fantastic season and looks primed for the Game 1 start in the NLDS if Arizona makes it that far.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Slated for shorter outing Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Cruises to easy win Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Escapes with no-decision Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans 10 in Friday's win•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Continues dominance in win over Padres•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out 14 to reach dozen wins•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...