Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Set for mound session Monday
Ray (concussion) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, Alex Simon of MLB.com reports.
The Diamondbacks have been pleased with Ray's progress from the concussion he suffered after taking a 108-mile-per-hour liner to the head July 28 against the Cardinals, but manager Torey Lovullo has been non-committal about a potential return date for the All-Star pitcher. More clarity on that front could come after the bullpen session, but it's already been determined that Ray won't pitch this week when his next turn through the rotation comes up Thursday against the Dodgers. Anthony Banda, who replaced Ray in the rotation Aug. 4 and gave up one run over six innings in a win over the Giants, is the leading candidate to fill in again Thursday, though with an off day Monday, the Diamondbacks could opt to move Taijuan Walker up in the schedule to take the hill that day.
