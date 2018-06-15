Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Set for second rehab outing

Ray (oblique) will start for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday for the second appearance of his rehab assignment, Jack Magruder of the Sports Xchange reports.

Ray recorded seven outs during his first rehab game with High-A Visalia on Thursday, marking the first time he took the mound in a professional game since late April when he went down with a strained right oblique. During Tuesday's affair with Reno, Ray will have an increased pitch count and will try to throw at least three or four innings.