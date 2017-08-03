Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Set to miss next start

Ray (concussion) isn't expected to be ready to return from the 7-day disabled list when eligible Friday against the Giants, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Ray was placed on the DL on Saturday, and although he's progressing through the MLB's concussion protocol, it appears he'll need some additional time for the symptoms to completely subside. He flew back to Phoenix to get examined by Dr. Javier Cardenas, so the next step in his rehab should become clearer after his examination. The Diamondbacks haven't announced ar replacement for Ray in the rotation, but Triple-A Reno starter Anthony Banda looks to be the most logical replacement.