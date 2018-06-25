Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Set to return Wednesday

Ray (oblique) will start Wednesday in Miami, source reports.

Ray was scheduled to make a third rehab start Monday, but the Diamondbacks evidently decided he was ready to return to the team. The decision may have been made partly out of necessity, as Clay Buchholz hit the disabled list with an oblique injury of his own and the team needed someone to take his spot in the rotation. Ray threw just 66 pitches in his most recent rehab start, so there's a good chance he won't be allowed to go as deep as usual Wednesday.

