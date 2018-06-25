Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Set to return Wednesday
Ray (oblique) will start Wednesday in Miami, source reports.
Ray was scheduled to make a third rehab start Monday, but the Diamondbacks evidently decided he was ready to return to the team. The decision may have been made partly out of necessity, as Clay Buchholz hit the disabled list with an oblique injury of his own and the team needed someone to take his spot in the rotation. Ray threw just 66 pitches in his most recent rehab start, so there's a good chance he won't be allowed to go as deep as usual Wednesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Another rehab start coming Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out nine in rehab start•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Set for second rehab outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Struggles in rehab turn•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Cleared for rehab stint•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Could begin rehab assignment Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...