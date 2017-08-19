Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Set to start Thursday
Ray (concussion) is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Mets, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Ray will rejoin the big-league rotation for the upcoming series against the Mets after spending the entire month of August on the concussion DL. He struck out 11 batters through 4.2 innings during his only minor-league rehab start, flashing the impressive stuff he displayed with the Diamondbacks before being struck in the head by a liner last month. Ray sports a healthy 3.11 ERA and 151:58 K:BB through 118.2 innings (20 starts) this season, and he should be immediately deployed in all formats.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Ready to return to rotation•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out 11 in rehab start•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: To make rehab start Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Throws simulated game Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Could throw simulated game Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: May require rehab start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...