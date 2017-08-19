Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Set to start Thursday

Ray (concussion) is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Mets, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Ray will rejoin the big-league rotation for the upcoming series against the Mets after spending the entire month of August on the concussion DL. He struck out 11 batters through 4.2 innings during his only minor-league rehab start, flashing the impressive stuff he displayed with the Diamondbacks before being struck in the head by a liner last month. Ray sports a healthy 3.11 ERA and 151:58 K:BB through 118.2 innings (20 starts) this season, and he should be immediately deployed in all formats.