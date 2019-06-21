Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Settles for no-decision

Ray struck out nine and allowed three runs on four hits with five walks across six innings during a no-decision against the Rockies on Thursday.

While it wasn't an overly impressive stat line, it was Ray's third quality start in his last four outings. He also struck out at least nine for the third during that stretch. However, the Diamondbacks bullpen blew the lead in the ninth, so Ray settled for a no-decision. He is 5-4 with a 3.87 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 115 strikeouts in 88.1 innings this season. Ray will make his next start Tuesday at home against the Dodgers.