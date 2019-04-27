Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Seven K's in first win
Ray (1-1) picked up the win in Friday's 8-3 victory over the Cubs, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over five innings while striking out seven.
The southpaw finally got into the win column, getting staked to a 3-0 lead after the first inning and exiting after 94 pitches (55 strikes) with a comfortable four-run margin. Ray's 4.18 ERA and 37:17 K:BB through 32.1 innings are in line with last year's performance. but he faces a tough challenge in his next start, set for next Friday in Coors Field.
