Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Sharp in no-decision
Ray threw six innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Monday, yielding just one hit and one earned run, striking out seven and walking four as the Diamondbacks eventually won 7-5.
He didn't have his best control in issuing four free passes, but it was an otherwise stellar outing for the left-hander and a nice bounceback after he was lit up for five earned while recording just two outs in his last trip to the mound against the Mets. He seems to be over the blister issue that was giving him trouble in his last two starts and while his 4.20 ERA and 1.33 WHIP for the season aren't spectacular, Ray has acted as a solid source of strikeouts again in 2019, with 215 punchouts to his name across 163 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: No more blister concern•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Blister resurfaces•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Buried by Mets•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fires successful bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Bullpen scheduled Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Not expected to miss start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...