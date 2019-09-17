Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Sharp in no-decision

Ray threw six innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Monday, yielding just one hit and one earned run, striking out seven and walking four as the Diamondbacks eventually won 7-5.

He didn't have his best control in issuing four free passes, but it was an otherwise stellar outing for the left-hander and a nice bounceback after he was lit up for five earned while recording just two outs in his last trip to the mound against the Mets. He seems to be over the blister issue that was giving him trouble in his last two starts and while his 4.20 ERA and 1.33 WHIP for the season aren't spectacular, Ray has acted as a solid source of strikeouts again in 2019, with 215 punchouts to his name across 163 innings.