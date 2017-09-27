Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Slated for shorter outing Sunday
Manager Torey Lovullo said Ray's start Sunday will "probably [be] a shorter outing," Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The Diamondbacks want to keep Ray on his normal schedule, but they also want all hands on deck for next week's wild-card game, which will be started by Zack Greinke. If the team advances to the NLDS, Ray could start Game 1 of that series.
