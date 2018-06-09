Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Slated to face hitters Saturday

Ray (oblique) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Steven Souza (pectoral) will stand in against Ray, who is facing hitters for the first time since exiting his April 29 start with a right oblique strain. If the throwing session goes off without a hitch, Ray could be cleared to pitch in a simulated game or minor-league rehab outing at some point next week, which would leave the door open for him to return from the 10-day disabled list before the end of June.

