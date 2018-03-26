Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Slated to start second game

Ray will start the Diamondbacks' second game of the season Friday against the Rockies, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ray received consideration for the Opening Day nod after it became apparent that Zack Greinke (groin) wouldn't be ready to make his debut until the Diamondbacks' third game, but manager Torey Lovullo opted to go with Patrick Corbin for the first game of the season in order to keep Ray on his normal pitching schedule. Since Ray made his final start of the spring Sunday in a minor-league game, he'll be able to pitch Friday on his typical four days' rest.