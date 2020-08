Ray (1-2) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks and struck out six over five innings in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Ray gave up his fair share of runs in the slugfest -- five of the six runs he allowed came on homers. He fared better than Astros starter Lance McCullers, and Ray had enough run support to get his first win of the year. The 28-year-old has a 9.45 ERA and 1.95 WHIP through 13.1 innings this season. The struggling southpaw will look to get on track Monday in Colorado.