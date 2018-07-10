Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Start moved up, will start in Coors

Ray's next start has been pushed up to Thursday in Coors Field, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.

This is a brutal blow for Ray's owners, as he was originally scheduled to start Friday in Atlanta, and will now have to navigate the most hitter-friendly park in baseball. Zack Godley was pushed back to Friday due to the fact he came out of the bullpen Sunday.

