Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Start moved up, will start in Coors
Ray's next start has been pushed up to Thursday in Coors Field, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.
This is a brutal blow for Ray's owners, as he was originally scheduled to start Friday in Atlanta, and will now have to navigate the most hitter-friendly park in baseball. Zack Godley was pushed back to Friday due to the fact he came out of the bullpen Sunday.
