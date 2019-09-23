Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out 10 in no-decision
Ray allowed four runs on three hits and four walks over 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out 10 batters in the loss to San Diego. He did not factor in the decision.
Ray kept the Padres' bats quiet for the first three innings before coughing up a two-run shot to Ty France in the fourth inning. He was then charged with two more runs in the sixth after he was lifted from the contest. The 27-year-old lefty set a new career high with 225 strikeouts over 168.1 frames. Ray will carry a 4.28 ERA into Saturday's rematch against Arizona at home.
