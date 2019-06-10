Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out 10 in win

Ray (5-3) allowed two runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk across 6.2 innings to earn a victory against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

The 27-year-old continues to rack up the strikeouts, as he has at least nine in three of his past four starts. With his strikeout stuff, Ray also has yielded just three homers in his last eight outings. This win snapped a two-game losing streak for Ray too. He is 5-3 with a 3.54 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 76.1 innings this season. Ray will make his next start at the Nationals on Friday.