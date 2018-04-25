Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out 11 in abbreviated start
Ray allowed three runs on five hits and three walks across 4.2 innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Phillies. He struck out 11.
Ray threw first-pitch strikes to 15 of 22 batters and induced 16 swinging strikes as he reached double-digit punchouts for the first time this season. He got in trouble in the third, loading the bases as he allowed three runs int he frame, and running up his pitch count en route to his shortest start of the season. Ray's 5.13 ERA and 1.56 WHIP leave a lot to be desired, but he has a 14.7 K/9 through his first five starts.
