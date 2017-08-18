Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out 11 in rehab start

Ray (concussion) struck out 11 batters over 4.2 innings in a rehab start for High-A Visalia on Thursday. He gave up two runs on four hits and two walks.

Thursday marked the second time Ray had faced live hitters since suffering the concussion after taking a line drive off the head in a July 28 start against the Cardinals, resulting in his placement on the 7-day DL. While he wasn't at his sharpest Thursday, he still generated plenty of swings and misses while tossing 58 of his 80 pitches for strikes. The Diamondbacks have yet to announce the next step for Ray, but given how well he generally performed in the rehab start, it's likely the team will be comfortable enough activating the left-hander and reinserting him into the rotation early next week.