Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out eight in no-decision
Ray didn't factor into the decision against the Giants on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings, striking out eight and walking four in Arizona's eventual 3-2 defeat.
Ray issued four free passes for a second straight start but he was able to work around the control issues and post a solid final line thanks to his eight strikeouts and ability to limit San Francisco to just two earned runs. His ratios remain bloated, as he's sporting a 4.92 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 71.1 innings, but Ray has solidified himself as a reliable source of strikeouts, with 95 punchouts on the season. He's slated to take the mound next against the Reds on Saturday.
