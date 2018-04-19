Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out nine in no-decision

Ray struck out nine and held the Giants to two runs on five hits and three walks through six innings Wednesday night, but was stuck with a no-decision.

Ray reached nine strikeouts for the second time in just four starts, but he was outdueled by Chris Stratton and left facing a deficit despite his excellent effort. Control also continues to be an issue for Ray. He walked at least three batters for the fourth time in as many starts, and perhaps the biggest problem there is the impact on his pitch count. Ray needed 99 pitches to get through six innings, and that will make it harder for him to make sure he can stay in games long enough to rack up wins, even when he's as nasty as he was Wednesday night.