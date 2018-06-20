Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out nine in rehab start

Ray (oblique) made a rehab start at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, covering 4.1 innings and giving up three runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk. He struck out nine in the outing.

After giving up a pair of home runs over 2.1 innings in his first rehab start at High-A Visalia on June 14, Ray was much better in his second outing on the farm. He pumped in 48 of his 66 pitches for strikes on the evening, with all three of the hits he scattered going for singles. The next step hasn't been revealed yet for Ray, but the Diamondbacks may want to see him build his pitch count up to the 80-to-90 range in the minors before he rejoins the big club. If Ray does in fact require another rehab start, the earliest that he would likely return to the Arizona rotation would be June 29 at Chase Field against San Francisco.