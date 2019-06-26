Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out nine in tough loss

Ray (5-5) allowed three runs on four hits with three walks and nine strikeouts while taking a loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old pitched very well, turning in his fourth quality start in his last five outings. But once again, that wasn't enough to win. During these last five appearances, Ray has just one win. Overall, he is 5-5 with a 3.90 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 124 strikeouts in 94.2 innings. Ray will make his next start at the Giants on Sunday.