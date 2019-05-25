Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out nine in win
Ray (4-1) earned the win Friday by limiting the Giants to two runs on five hits and two walks while punching out nine through 5.1 innings of work.
Ray started off shaky, allowing three hits, including a home run and a double, plus a walk in the first inning, followed by a leadoff double in the second. Fortunately, he retired the next 13 batters in dominant fashion. To top it off, the 27-year-old knocked in a pair of runs with an RBI single of his own off Drew Pomeranz in what turned out to be an absolute blowout. Ray has been struggling with walks this season, so it was nice to see him limit the Giants to two free passes while fanning nine. The left-hander will carry a 3.26 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 76:31 K:BB for a showdown at Coors Field on Wednesday.
