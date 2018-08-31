Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out nine
Ray (4-2) allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out nine across 5.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Dodgers.
Ray continued to struggle with his efficiency and has now failed to go more than 5.1 innings in each of his last six starts. However, he's pitched well in that span, allowing 13 earned runs across 30.1 innings while striking out 39 batters. It's been a disappointing campaign for Ray, but he still racks up strikeouts and is in the midst of ending the season on a strong stretch.
