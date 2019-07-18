Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out seven in win
Ray (8-6) gave up four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven through six innings to take the win over the Rangers on Wednesday.
Ray had an interesting start as all four runs came from three home runs, but he limited the damage otherwise to post a win with a huge offensive output from the Diamondbacks. While it wasn't a spectacular performance, Ray has pitched at least six innings in the last three starts and continues to rack up the strikeouts, qualities that could be attractive to a contender at the trade deadline. The left-hander has a 3.92 ERA with an 11.7 K/9 and a 4.4 BB/9 through 21 starts this season. Ray will get his next start Monday against the Orioles at Chase Field.
