Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out six in no-decision
Ray settled for a no-decision Friday night against the Astros, allowing two earned runs on two hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six and also hit a batter.
After allowing four baserunners and two runs in the first frame, Ray settled down and didn't allow a hit for the rest of his outing. He needed 93 pitches to get through 5.1 innings, and he ended his streak of two straight quality starts after he couldn't get out of the sixth. Ray has put together a string of six consecutive starts where he's gone at least five innings and allowed two earned runs or less, and he'll look to keep things rolling in his next scheduled start against the Cubs on Wednesday.
