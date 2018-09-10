Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out six
Ray allowed two earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out six across six innings Sunday against the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.
Ray surrendered both of his earned runs on a home run by Ronald Acuna, but it was another positive start for him, recording 13 of his 18 outs via other groundball or strikeout. Sunday's start marked the second consecutive time Ray has pitched at least six innings after he had failed to do so in his six previous starts. While he posted a 5.03 ERA in the first-half of the season, Ray now has a 3.44 ERA across 55 innings in post All-Star break action.
