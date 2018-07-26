Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strong showing but no decision
Ray threw seven strong innings Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing just a single run on four hits and a walk while striking out six. He did not factor into the decision.
Ray looked good throughout the game, facing the minimum in five of his seven frames. It was easily one of his best performances of the season for the lefty and the first time he'd thrown more than six innings this year. He still has a disappointingly high 4.90 ERA overall, though his strikeout rate has remained strong, giving fantasy owners some value while they wait for his ERA to come down. Ray will hope to continue his momentum Monday against the Rangers.
