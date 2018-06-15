Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Struggles in rehab turn

Ray (oblique) threw 2.1 innings for High-A Visalia on Thursday, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits with three strikeouts, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Ray's fastball sat at 91-93 mph.

The southpaw looked rusty, but it was to be expected, considering his last game action took place April 29. Though the organization hasn't confirmed it yet, Ray probably will need at least one more warmup outing before rejoining the Diamondbacks rotation, which would meet the team's previous hope that he'd resurface before the end of June. If he lags in his next opportunity, however, the club may bring him along more slowly.